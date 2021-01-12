Redevelopment of Sydney’s south-west continues unabated

Despite ongoing issues with the pandemic across Greater Sydney, a new sports and education precinct will become the gateway to the new Aerotropolis and the Greater Macarthur region as part of a strategy that outlines a new vision for Sydney’s south-west.

The Glenfield Place Strategy also includes the retention of Hurlstone Agricultural High School as a selective school, improved transport and education facilities, approximately 7,000 new homes, 2,900 jobs, heritage protection and expanded public space.

NSW minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says that “Since the opening of the South West rail link by the NSW Government in 2015, Glenfield is strategically located at the junction of three major rail lines, putting it within an easy train commute to major centres at Liverpool and Campbelltown, an emerging centre at Leppington and only 45 minutes to the heart of Sydney’s CBD.”

“These geographic advantages mean that Glenfield is poised for a complete transformation and as a result, future residents will be able to live in an area with new homes, close to thousands of jobs, great public transport and 30 hectares of open space.”

“The strategy outlines a vision for a new town centre, shared streets which prioritise walking and cycling, improved cycleway connections and upgrades to regional active transport links," he says.

The Glenfield Place Strategy also includes:

A plan for green links connecting open spaces, parks and plazas over the next 20-30 years;

Sites for potential health and community facilities within the town centre.

Planning for a major upgrade to Cambridge Avenue is also underway to cater for the expected growth. The proposed design includes four lanes between Moorebank Logistics Park and Canterbury Road and extending Cambridge Avenue as a dual carriageway between Glenfield and Campbelltown Roads.

The new vision includes world-class agricultural facilities for Hurlstone Agricultural High School and retaining 50 hectares of land for agricultural education purposes.

Image: NSW gov't.