gold tower renders
Redesigned annex to elevate recently purchased Gold Tower

A development application has been submitted with Brisbane City Council for the design of a new annex on Brisbane’s Gold Tower, designed by Cavill Architects.
11 Jan 2023

Located on Eagle Street, the building was acquired by developer Marquette Properties in 2021 for $285 million.

Located on Eagle Street, the building was acquired by developer Marquette Properties in 2021 for $285 million.

The annex will see the existing structure replaced with a new, eight-storey development which will create over 5,000 sqm of new commercial space.

The incandescent, illuminated nature of Gold Tower will be heightened by the new annex, with an identical gold shade characterised by curves and reflective glazing.

A two-storey retail offering will be created at the site’s north, as well as a small tenancy located on the Market Street frontage.

The public spaces surrounding the building will also be upgraded, with landscape architecture handled by LatStudios.

To view the development application, click here.

