The shortlist has been announced for the 2024 Australian Interior Design Awards, with the nominations showcasing a diversity of projects spanning residential, commercial, and public sectors, from both established and emerging designers.

Now in its 21st year, the Australian Interior Design Awards is a partnership between the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) and Architecture Media's Artichoke, and celebrates interior design excellence, with the awards holding both national and international significance.

Featuring a record-breaking 222 projects, the 2024 program reflects the best of the evolving Australian design and architecture industry, with the shortlist providing a unique perspective of the contemporary industry landscape, showcasing authenticity, character, and material innovation within each project’s respective field.

This year’s jury, convened by Geraldine Maher, director of Maher Design, includes Richard Coulson, director, COX Architecture (QLD); Madeline Sewall, director of houses, Breathe Architecture (VIC); Beatrix Rowe, principal, Beatrix Rowe Interior Design (VIC); Isabelle Toland, co-director and co-founder, Aileen Sage Architects (NSW); Adele Winteridge, founder and design director, Foolscap Studio (VIC); David Flack, principal, Flack Studio (VIC); Paul Foskett, principal and head of interior design APAC, Populous (VIC); and Katherine Ashe, director, Vittino Ashe Architects (WA).

The winners will be announced at the Gala Presentation Dinner, which will be held at the Sofitel Wentworth in Sydney on Friday 14th June 2024.

For the complete shortlist, please visit Australian Interior Design Awards.