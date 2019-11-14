BVN launches independent VR production studio

BVN has launched BVN Real, an independent VR production studio equipped to create content for almost any spatial application across design, sales and learning.

Incubated within BVN for four years to advance the technology and user experience, the Sydney-based BVN Real is now live and available to all industries.

Observing that architecture is no longer bound by its physical manifestation, BVN co-CEO Ninotschka Titchkosky says, “The advent of mixed realities is redefining the way we experience space, learn and communicate in virtual worlds. BVN was an early adopter of virtual reality. We saw the potential in architects creating cost effective, high fidelity worlds to communicate spatial vision and the value in extending our expertise to the broader design, property and educational sectors.”

According to BVN Real creative director Barry Dineen, who has been exploring the boundaries of virtual reality within the architectural field, the only option – until recently – to experience a new environment was to watch a predetermined fly-through of a space or to expensively build a physical display or training suite. However, with the advent of VR, it has been possible to get a deep understanding of how people respond to VR immersion, allowing the team to create experiences that are social, accessible and personal.

“Virtual worlds are here to stay and we aim to make the virtual experience as great as the real one. This is an exceptionally promising medium to experience design and architecture and to support training and learning within these spaces before a building is constructed,” Dineen says.

Working with both local and international clients, BVN Real has so far helped New York real estate startup Convene increase sales and bring spaces to life; guided Catholic school students to design and launch rockets; developed virtual hospital rooms for staff training for a major health organisation while the building was being built; co-designed and prototyped new workspace solutions for BVN; and developed virtual marketing suites for the penthouse of the tallest residential tower in Sydney.

BVN co-CEO Neil Logan says BVN Real has added considerable value to the design process, especially on large and complex projects.

“VR has radically changed the way we communicate design. What was once opaque to many is now transparent and easily digestible. It has facilitated better understanding of design intent and has provided the opportunity for better built outcomes.”

BVN Real’s production studio is staffed by an experienced team of design communication professionals, game developer designers, 3D visualisation artists, VR experience developers and experience designers. BVN’s in-house VR team is already winning awards, having been honoured with the Unreal award in 2018 and two other nominations in the AEC Excellence Awards.