Real Utilities, Frasers Property’s energy infrastructure subsidiary, has surpassed the 2,000 customer mark, indicating an inclination amongst consumers to reach carbon neutrality.

The company officially reached the milestone when the residential aspect of Frasers’ Burwood Brickworks development was completed, which saw an additional 220 customers join the energy service. Sustainability Awards Best of the Best Winner in 2020, the Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre, is also provided energy by Real Utilities.

“Real Utilities is transitioning to a new and accelerated phase of growth with new residential projects reaching settlement and new residents moving in, complemented by new partnerships at the Frasers Property level, all as our decarbonisation strategy progresses,” says Anita Hoskins, General Manager, Real Utilities.

“As upward pressure on energy prices continues to impact more Australians, our promise to always be cheaper than the advertised rates of the three biggest competing energy retailers in a customer’s local area, and to price match if a customer finds a better rate elsewhere for a similar plan, will be more important to our growing customer base.”

Frasers’ joining of the Global Cooksafe Coalition will further Real Utilities’ commitment to providing carbon neutral electricity across all sectors. The company aims to achieve a 3,000 customer milestone in 2024, which the company anticipates will come to fruition via the settlement of homes in the MAC Residences (pictured) and Soul buildings at Midtown MacPark (NSW), the Ancora and Nautilus buildings at Shell Cove (NSW), and the Brunswick & Co build-to-rent development in Brisbane.