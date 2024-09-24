Sydney’s skyline is set to change forever with an eye-catching and spectacular roof taking shape over the new Sydney Fish Market.

Designed by 3XN Architects, in association with BVN, and landscape architects Aspect Studio, the architects are working closely with Multiplex and Infrastructure NSW to bring this architectural masterpiece, sitting at the head of Blackwattle Bay, to life.

Featuring an intricate and unique design the new Sydney Fish Market with its wave-like roof design will forever change the heart of the city and create a new iconic tourist destination, just as the Opera House did when it was built.

“It is an exciting opportunity to design an iconic new piece of infrastructure in such a key location on Sydney Harbour. The overall design is focused on facilitating a popular hub; a visually spectacular place for people to enjoy interacting, relaxing and connecting - not only for the local community but also for tourists,” says 3XN Architects Partners Fred Holt and Audun Opdal.

“3XN/GXN’s design goal was to create an authentic Fish Market experience, putting on display, the ‘theatre’ of an operating market, while becoming a catalyst for community activity. All while being highly sustainable, as seen through the floating roof design that integrates PV’s, rainwater harvesting and daylight and natural ventilation.”

The roof form is a key feature of the project and testament to cutting-edge engineering and environmental sustainability.

With its floating design, the roof creates the impression of a gentle wave, encompassing a bustling market underneath, while sunlight will naturally illuminate the upper levels.

“It is a great opportunity to be a part of the design and execution of the New Sydney Fish Market,” says Catherine Skinner, BVN Principal.

“Working closely with our collaborators, we are proud to be able to bring this complex and iconic piece of infrastructure to the Sydney Harbour — creating a catalyst for public activity and engagement that will service the local community and tourists alike.”

Incorporating unique design elements, the new Sydney Fish Market will retain an authentic market experience while strengthening its position as one of Australia’s leading tourist destinations.

The roof, which is the largest timber roof in the Southern Hemisphere, is constructed of exposed glulam beams and roof-lights assembled on Glebe Island, delivered by barge, significantly reducing the number of trucks on the road.

The roof utilises natural lighting to reduce energy consumption, while collecting rainwater for recycling and integrated solar panels which contributes to the daily energy consumption of the building.

This innovative design concept fits with the NSW Governments vision of achieving net-zero goals, and City of Sydney's vision of carbon-neutral precincts.

The new Sydney Fish Market is key to the transformation of Blackwattle Bay, returning the foreshore to the public, creating 6,000 square metres of new public domain, and improving pedestrian and cycling links.

The new Sydney Fish Market will be the biggest in the Southern hemisphere, supporting fishers and coastal fishing towns all along the NSW coast.