Random International’s Rain Room, a mesmerising interactive installation where art, technology and nature merge in a 100-square-metre field of continuous rainfall, returns for a third season at the Jackalope Pavilion in St. Kilda, Melbourne.

Privately owned by Jackalope hotelier and arts patron, Louis Li, the installation, which is part of the Jackalope Art Collection, is the only location in the Southern Hemisphere where art lovers can experience this immersive rain-fuelled experience. Designed by March Studio, the Jackalope Pavilion is a temporary gallery space used by the Jackalope Hotel Group to showcase public art and activations in an urban context.

Considered one of the world's most famous contemporary works, Rain Room allows visitors to take centre stage with the downpour responding to their presence and movement, resulting in a visceral and emotive experience of being consumed by an intense rainstorm, all the while being completely protected from its forces.

Variously described as ‘strikingly beautiful’ and a physical experience that is ‘both sensual and artificial’, Rain Room is Melbourne's most talked about – and Instagrammed – solo art exhibition of recent memory, allowing visitors to ‘control the weather’.

“Having launched the first season in 2019, Rain Room continues to be our most ambitious curation to date, a highlight in the Jackalope Art Collection,” says Li. “I've experienced Rain Room countless times and I never grow tired of it. It is completely immersive and allows you to remove yourself from the outside world for a brief period.”

Random International's Rain Room has previously exhibited at The Barbican, London (2012); the Museum of Modern Art, New York (2013); the YUZ Foundation, Shanghai (2015); the LACMA, Los Angeles (2017); the Sharjah Art Foundation (2017); and the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan (2019).

This privately owned immersive exhibition will be open to the public for a limited time only.

Images: Supplied