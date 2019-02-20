Radical Sydney film screening: There Goes Our Neighbourhood

Part of the 'Radical Sydney' event, a screening of There Goes Our Neighbourhood will be held in Sydney on 21 February, 2019. It is being presented as part of the exhibition The Beehive at UNSW Galleries.

There Goes Our Neighbourhood documents the ambition, resilience and creativity of Sydney’s Waterloo community when politicians and property developers threaten to transform their neighbourhood.

There will be an introduction and Q&A with the film's director, Clare Lewis.

The free screening will be held at the Juanita Nielsen Community Centre from 6pm - 8pm.

