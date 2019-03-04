Radical Innovation design award open for entries

Entries are open for this year’s Radical Innovation Award, which invites architects, designers, hoteliers and students to submit innovative design concepts in travel and hospitality.

All entries must be submitted by 3 April, 2019. They will be judged based on their originality, creativity, design, feasibility and quality of presentation.

While the judges are looking for entries with innovative, out-of-the-box thinking, all entries must be realistic and achievable within three to five years. Entries must include a clear brief explaining how the concept would be achieved, along with renders and a video pitch.

Finalists will be flown to New York where they will present their ideas at the Radical Innovation event in October 2019. Members of the audience will then vote for the grand prize winner in the professional category, who will win a $10,000 prize. The runner-up will receive $5,000.

The student winner will be chosen by the jury prior to the event. This student will receive a $1,500 prize and will be offered a two-year graduate assistantship in the Masters of Architecture degree at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Winners will be connected with experienced business leaders who can help make their concepts possible, as well as receiving year-round marketing and PR.

Click here for more information or to enter the awards.

Pictured: Last year's grand prize winner, The Autonomous Travel Suite by Aprilli Design Studio. The concept integrates transportation and hospitality through a driverless, mobile suite offering door-to-door transportation service in between a traveler’s home and destination. Image credit: radicalinnovationaward.com