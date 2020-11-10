RMA's coastal home honoured by Architecture MasterPrize

Rob Mills Architecture and Interiors’ (RMA) expertise in residential architecture has been recognised internationally, with the practice winning a top international accolade for its Great Ocean Road Residence at the Architecture MasterPrize, (formerly AAP, hosted in America).

The Architecture MasterPrize celebrates creativity and innovation in the fields of architectural design, landscape architecture and interior design. The mission of the awards program is to advance the appreciation and exposure of quality architectural design worldwide. Winners are selected by an esteemed jury of architects and leaders in the architecture world.

Recognised by industry leaders as an exemplar in residential architecture, Rob Mills says the award for his Great Ocean Road Residence is a vindication of the practice’s collaborative and considered approach to creating homes that inspire and protect.

“We create homes based on fundamental truths. It is holistic and ultimately it rewards with something beyond great architecture. We create great living and we are honoured that this has been recognised by our industry peers,” says Mills.

The brief was to create a home-away-from-home for a growing family, and which would serve their family for generations. Sited on a unique clifftop position along the Victorian coastline, the residence was designed to embrace its dramatic surrounds and withstand its harsh marine environment, through practical ingenuity and a timeless aesthetic quality.

“Crucial to the success of the architecture is a complete embrace of this extraordinary land, and we are very proud to see this home recognised in this international award,” says Mills.

“The design is uniquely influenced by the land – it informs the home’s elemental and architectural intent with the energy and the views of the surrounding environment flowing through the entire design.”

With geometric forms, clean lines, solid masonry walls and a floating roof that sits gently above, the residence sits stoically atop and is embedded within the cliff. While it affords a naturally commanding position, the residence complements the surrounding landscape.

Within the residence, combining wide corridors and high cantilevered ceilings, the interiors balance grand proportions. The solid construction provides silence against the wild winds, while the continuity of stone from the outside in ties the building to the cliff.

The Architecture MasterPrize was assembled by the Farmani Group, an organization curating and promoting art, design and architecture across the globe since 1985.

Image: Supplied