Soaring costs and resource loads are placing major strain on the entire construction industry, but aged care is a pivotal industry that is feeling a pinch.

In an attempt to mitigate cost issues, the Retirement Living Council (RLC) has provided the Commonwealth Aged Care Taskforce with a number of potential solutions and opportunities that they Council believe are operational, fair and equitable.

Approximately 260,000 older Australians are housed in aged care facilities, with that number anticipated to rise in the coming years. RLC Executive Director Daniel Gannon says that the suggestions provided by the Council to the government body will reduce both cost and resource load.

“The retirement living industry is at a pivotal juncture, evolving from a property-focused sector in years gone by to one that focuses on health, wellbeing and care,” he says.

“It is critical that government understands these opportunities as it plans for the significant increase of older Australians and aims to keep the aged care sector operational.

“The population shift forecast by the 2023 Intergenerational Report will have socio-economic impacts on the nation, including the housing supply shortage and the pressure on an already struggling residential aged care sector. For these reasons, the Retirement Living Council has made a submission to the current Aged Care Taskforce review into funding models.”

Two principles within the submission are of particular interest, namely regarding government funding being focused on care costs, while personal contributions should be focused on accommodation and everyday living costs. Another principle is government and participant contributions should be sufficient to provide quality and appropriate care delivered by a skilled workforce, allowing and encouraging innovation by the health, hospital and aged care systems.

Gannon says the RLC’s submission seeks to differentiate retirement living from aged care.

“Residents are on average happier, healthier and more socially connected and active than older Australians not living in age-friendly communities,” he says.

“Importantly, they have reduced interactions with GPs, reduced presentations at hospitals, and delayed entry into aged care – a lot of upsides for governments.

“The value in these efficiencies to government is almost $3.5 billion per annum, meaning government can continue to provide health and aged care services to Australians who need it most.”

To view the submission in full, click here.

Image: dwp's Swan Hill aged care facility.