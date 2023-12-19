The Retirement Living Council (RLC) is urging a renewed emphasis on retirement villages as a crucial housing solution to address the needs of Australia's growing ageing population, in light of the latest population figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

According to the ABS, the most rapidly expanding age cohort is now between 75 and 79 years old, with an annual growth rate of 6.6 percent. RLC Executive Director Daniel Gannon stresses the importance of governments at all levels addressing the challenges associated with housing this demographic cohort.

"Over the next two decades, the number of Australians over 75 will rise from two million to 3.4 million people, posing significant socio-economic impacts on the nation,” he says.

Given the housing and care challenges associated with Australia’s demographic outlook, we need age-friendly solutions to a problem that will only get harder.”

Gannon believes state and federal governments must consider the advantages of age-friendly communities into the market.

"Retirement villages across the country save the Commonwealth government a billion dollars every year as Australia’s population continues to rapidly age. They achieve this through better designed homes that minimise trips and falls, resulting in fewer GP visits, shorter hospital stays, and delayed entry to aged care."

"All of this reduced interaction with doctors and hospitals releases capacity back into health systems for those who need it most when they need it most. Encouraging and facilitating more seniors into retirement communities carries the added benefit of freeing up traditional housing stock for singles, couples, new and growing families."

The Property Council says that regulatory, legislative, and investment conditions support the ambition of building better housing for seniors will result in improved health outcomes.

Image: Concept designs for the future VMCH Retirement Village at Kew, VIC