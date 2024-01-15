Logo
RLC calls on Commonwealth to prepare for ageing population increase
RLC calls on Commonwealth to prepare for ageing population increase

In the wake of the federal government’s release of the Centre for Population’s 2023 Population Statement, the Retirement Living Council (RLC) believes it is now time for the Albanese-led government to act on providing housing for the rapidly ageing population.
RLC-calls-Commonwealth-prepare-ageing-population-1732009910.png

In the wake of the federal government’s release of the Centre for Population’s 2023 Population Statement, the Retirement Living Council (RLC) believes it is now time for the Albanese-led government to act on providing housing for the rapidly ageing population.

RLC Executive Director Daniel Gannon says an additional 1.4 million people over 75 projected in the next two decades should be enough to thrust the government into action.

“These changes will have implications for the nation’s socio-economic outlook, including increased demand for healthcare, social services and aged care services,” he says.

“At the same time, the pressure on our housing markets continues to grow, as does the need for age-friendly infrastructure and appropriate housing options for this ageing cohort.”

Gannon refers to the RLC report, Better Housing for Better Health, as an indicator of the benefits of retirement villages and how they can mitigate housing stress.

“This report has found that retirement villages across the country save the commonwealth government a billion dollars every year by delaying entry into aged care facilities through better designed homes that lead to fewer trips, falls and interactions with healthcare systems,” he says.

“And when Australians ‘rightsize’, their homes re-enter the market, benefiting singles, couples and growing families, helping to close the supply gap.

“Beyond just the housing benefits, residents of retirement communities are 41 percent happier, 15 percent more physically active, and experience reduced levels of loneliness and depression,” he said.

The RLC says it believes the Commonwealth should include retirement communities as a delivery component of the Housing Australia Future Fund, which currently has a target of 1.2 million well‑located new homes nationwide by 2029.

Image: Ardency retirement living project in Victoria, designed by Bates Smart.

