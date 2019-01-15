Queensland state government launches Mirvac domestic violence facility

Mirvac, Halcyon and DV Connect are collaborating to deliver Queensland's first purpose-built bridging accommodation facility to provide support for victims of domestic violence.

The facility, a safe haven to be based at an unpublicised location on the northern Gold Coast, was launched by the Di Farmer, Queensland minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence.

The bridging accommodation will comprise two one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and one three-bedroom units each with their own kitchenette, living area and courtyard. It will also have a communal kitchen and living room, a play area, and a residence for the onsite manager.

Halcyon and Mirvac will work in conjunction with DV Connect to provide a safe, stable and comfortable environment for women with children exiting domestic violence situations, within which they can create new life plans and, where relevant, re-enter the workplace with confidence.

DV Connect, a not-for-profit organisation, placed 4,000 women and children in Queensland motels last year alone because all shelters were at capacity.

Mirvac human resources head Kristen Sweeney said tackling domestic violence requires the attention and efforts of everyone in the community and Mirvac was pleased to lend a helping hand by donating land for the facility.

“As a White Ribbon Workplace, Mirvac is committed to creating a culture of respect, where violence in all forms will never be tolerated,” says Sweeney.

“Domestic Violence is a serious, prevalent and preventable issue in Australia.

“Donating this land to help support families experiencing domestic violence is another example of how Mirvac can help make a real difference and play an important role in a community response.”