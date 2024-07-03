Redflow Limited has announced that it will collaborate with Stanwell Corporation on the development and deployment of Redflow's new X10 battery solution for use in a large-scale project of up to 400 MWh, which will serve as a potential anchor order for Redflow’s planned manufacturing facility in Queensland.

This announcement follows the release by the Queensland State Government and Australian Federal Government of separate battery strategies which recognise the importance of medium and long-duration energy storage and aim to supercharge the nations battery industry and create jobs.

The Federal Government’s strategy goes on to specifically highlight zinc-bromine flow batteries as one of a handful of battery technologies that are cheaper to scale, have long cycle-life and are specifically relevant for large-scale systems, further reinforcing Redflow as a key technology in the energy transition.

Stanwell and Redflow say they will undertake a preliminary due diligence pre-feasibility study for an initial 5 MWh project using Redflow’s new X10 battery at the Stanwell Future Energy Innovation Training Hub (FEITH) near Rockhampton, Queensland.

Stanwell is wholly owned by the Queensland Government and is a major provider of electricity and energy solutions to Queensland, the National Electricity Market and large energy users throughout Australia.

The proposed projects with Redflow form part of Stanwell’s strategy to develop alternative technologies and build a renewables portfolio including 9-10 GW of generation and 5 GW of storage by 2035 to support the Queensland Government’s renewable energy targets.

Redflow CEO and Managing Director Tim Harris is thrilled that Redflow is partnering with the Stanwell Corporation to further develop Redflow’s technology.

“With the launch of the Queensland Government’s Battery Strategy and Energy and Jobs plan, and the recently released Australian Government National Battery Strategy, this announcement reinforces the incredibly critical role that energy storage and more specifically long-duration energy storage, will play in Australia becoming a renewable energy superpower.”

Stanwell CEO Michael O’Rourke says it was fantastic to partner with an Australian counterpart in the emerging battery sector and emphasised the importance of Battery Energy Storage Systems on the journey to a renewable future.

“We already have a number of battery storage projects in the pipeline, and this new partnership will ensure the battery technologies deployed in the future are the best fit to serve our communities and customers through our renewable transformation,” he says.

The feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in early 2025 followed by a decision to proceed with the 5 MWh X10 battery project which is expected to be deployed in the first half of 2026.

Image: Redflow zinc-bromine flow batteries / Redflow