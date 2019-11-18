Queens Wharf Brisbane wins international design award

PDC, now known as DBM Vircon, has been awarded a 2019 buildingSMART International Award in the Design category for its work on Queens Wharf Brisbane.

The award recognises exemplary use and implementation of building information modelling (BIM). Over 100 projects were submitted for initial review, with the other finalists in the Design category including the China Railway Design Corporation for the Jingxiong High Speed Railway, and DEUBIM GmbH for FMZ Leinefelde.

Expected to open in 2022, Queen’s Wharf Brisbane is a world-class integrated resort development that is expected to transform the CBD and river’s edge. The Destination Brisbane Consortium is delivering the $3.6 billion development, which will cover more than 26 hectares across land and water— equivalent to 10 percent of Brisbane’s CBD.

The development includes 50 new bars, cafes and restaurants; 2,000 apartments across three residential towers; and more than 1,100 hotel rooms operating under four hotel brands, one with a casino.

There is significant public space integrated into the design of the development as well: the equivalent of 12 football fields. This public space will help to accommodate the additional 1.39 million visitors expected in Brisbane as a result of the project. The development has also earned a 6-star Green Star Communities rating.

In delivering the project, 16 different pieces of software were utilised by 39 contributing organisations. PDC (DBM Vircon) had over 340 models under management, with 215 individual models processed weekly.

“Queen’s Wharf Brisbane is a flagship project for our company, pulling together a key team of highly skilled digital engineers to deliver a complex project with multiple interfaces, stages, programs, software and contributing parties. A true openBIM project delivery,” says Alastair Brook, director, digital engineering, DBM Vircon.

“This allowed us to develop an integrated model that is already being used in operations planning, some four years before delivery.”