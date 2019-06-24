Queen’s Birthday Honours for planning experts

Two of NSW’s most respected leaders in the planning industry have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Deputy chief commissioner and economic commissioner of the Greater Sydney Commission Geoff Roberts was made a Member of the Order of Australia for services to urban planning and development.

Blacktown City Council’s assistant general manager and director, design & development Glennys James received a Public Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding work and contribution to local government administration and town planning.

For Roberts, this is the second honour in as many months, having been named National Planning Champion by the Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) at their national awards just last month.

Roberts has been playing an important role for several years in the delivery of integrated land use and infrastructure programs for Sydney. In addition to conceiving and delivering the new Greater Sydney Region Plan, A Metropolis of Three Cities, he also led the successful negotiation of the Western Sydney City Deal.

Roberts was appointed the chief coordinator of the Western City last year to oversee the next phase of Sydney’s long term growth.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes says, “Geoff Roberts is renowned not only in Australia but across the world for his contribution to city strategy and governance, and we are lucky to have him shaping our city’s future.

“Over the course of 35 years, Geoff has been at the centre of decision-making around some of the key economic challenges and opportunities facing cities.”

Glennys James, who received a Public Service Medal, began her career as a student town planner more than 40 years ago. She became the first woman to join the executive team in 1990.

Congratulating James for her commitment to the Blacktown community and the instrumental role she has played in the City’s development over decades, Stokes says, “Blacktown has evolved into an important regional city for Western Sydney and Glennys has been a driving force behind that transformation.”