Scape has received development approval for four projects to be based in Sydney, in line with Randwick City Council’s Kensington to Kingsford Planning Proposal - K2K vision.

Located along Anzac Parade, the buildings will range between 6 and 18 storeys, and will offer extensive public domain works including laneways, plazas and multi-purpose spaces and innovation labs.

When complete, the precinct will comprise over 1,500 bedrooms, 8,000 sqm of retail and commercial spaces, delivering enhanced amenity first rate education accommodation facilities to support the demand around the University of New South Wales precinct, that will be boosted by the Berejiklian Government pouring $1.6 billion into the CBD and South East Light Rail projects.

Designs from SJB, BVN, PTW and Plus Architecture were selected for the buildings following a design competition led by Randwick City Council and Scape. Urban design experts Roberts Day and town planners Willowtree Planning were engaged to masterplan the visionary place-led project to create complete precincts at Todman Square and Kensington Gateway.

Stephen Gaitanos, Scape’s Managing Director and co-founder, says the approvals for the buildings come at a time when the community needs them most.

“Scape’s trophy assets will deliver much needed residential and student rental accommodation and deliver an economic hub for Randwick’s expanding health and education precincts. These projects are anticipated to create significant employment opportunities with flow through economic impact set to exceed $2 billion. World leading designers, architects and town planners were commissioned to emulate the very best in urban design to create legacy developments,” he says.

Craig Carracher, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Scape, says the developer completed extensive research before the DA to ensure the building’s are well equipped for now and the future.

“As owner-occupiers with a long-term interest in Scape’s buildings, a triple bottom line approach has been adopted, focused on environmental, economic and social considerations including enhanced safety and security, community sustainability initiatives and a design aesthetic that links the precincts and embraces the needs of the residential community,” he says.

An expansive range of amenities will be included amongst all four buildings. Rooftop pools with gyms, outdoor cinemas and relaxation zones, co-working and study zones including a library, multiple shared dining and lounging spaces across various building levels will encourage social interaction. Several sustainable elements will also be woven into the Green Star designs supported by initiatives such as car share, e-bikes, rainwater reuse and highly landscaped zones.

A range of measures will be implemented to enhance engagement and liveability, including pop-up and experimental retail seeding for next generation entrepreneurs, a micro-mobility network completing the light rail to reduce vehicle dependency; podiums as places to create socially connected people and vertical greenery and social corners creating intimate meeting places to help ease pedestrian congestion around the light rail stop.

Scape’s four buildings will replace the current low-quality dwellings and retail shops into state-of-the-art rental accommodation, retail and commercial offices, which will dramatically improve safety and security in these areas as well as creating new local long-term jobs.

Construction is anticipated to start later this year, with the developer anticipating approval for a fifth building to be given in the near future.