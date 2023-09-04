The Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Chapter has launched the 2023 Philip Y. Bisset Planning (Architecture) Scholarship, with submissions for the $15,000 grant officially opening last week.

Eligible to final year Master of Architecture Students in the sunshine state, the money within the scholarship can be utilised for study, research, or other proposed activity approved by the Selection Panel to “study architecture overseas with particular emphasis on the planning and design of buildings”.

Queensland Chapter President, Amy Degenhart, says the opportunity presented to Queensland architecture students via the scholarship provides one lucky recipient with a springboard for their future endeavours.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for our students who have persisted through the tough conditions of the covid pandemic to get out in the world and explore architecture in a global context,” she says.

"In ten years, these students will be the architects that deliver the final touch on the Olympic buildings and carry us across into the legacy of the 2032 Olympics. This Scholarship allows them the opportunity to bring home much needed global inspiration that will set them up to succeed in this task.”

Made possible by a generous bequest from Philip Y. Bisset to the Institute, the scholarship is designed to carry forward a legacy of excellence and commitment to advancing architecture and planning in Queensland. It is hoped the scholarship will foster and nurture the next generation of architectural design talent, fostering the highest quality of design for Queensland's built environment.

