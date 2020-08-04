Pyrmont to get a total make-over, thanks to COVID-19

As part of the NSW government’s COVID Recovery Plan, a new 20-year vision for Pyrmont will shape the waterfront peninsula as an innovative, connected and creative around-the-clock destination.

Up to 23,000 new jobs and 800,000sqm of new commercial and office space are forecast in a recent draft plan, supported by better transport connectivity to grow a mix of hi-tech, tourism, media and information industries.

Launching the plan, NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet and minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes say the NSW Government’s draft Pyrmont Peninsula Place Strategy and Economic Development Strategy would help map the area’s future.

The strategy considers big moves for transformation such as a potential metro station at Pyrmont as part of the Sydney Metro West project, a new indoor sports and entertainment venue like our own Madison Square Garden, more and better public spaces (including the return of Wentworth Park as local parkland) and the revitalisation of key sites to attract commercial investment.

“Great cities evolve, grow and continue to improve all the time, and our vision is to ensure Pyrmont leads Sydney as a home for innovation, employment and entertainment as well as retaining its unique character,” says Perrottet.

Stokes says that, “Pyrmont has always been a hub for cutting edge industry. In recent decades it was transformed into commercial and entertainment precinct with accessible pedestrian walkways and the Light Rail.”

“This new vision builds upon that. As well as a jobs hub of the future, we want the peninsula to be a premier cultural and entertainment destination which is connected to museums, theatres, bars and cafes, the Sydney Fish Market, the ICC, Harbourside and The Star.”

“It has the potential to be a 24/7 destination for locals and visitors alike within walking distance from the city. Pyrmont is more than a local village – it is a vital part of our global city,” he says.

Stokes also says the revitalisation will focus on key sites for renewal, including the existing Sydney Fish Market site at Blackwattle Bay, The Star site at Darling Island, development of Harbourside Shopping Centre, and the UTS Haymarket campus.

The Pyrmont Peninsula Place Strategy and Economic Development Strategy are currently on public exhibition for community feedback until 13 September 2020.

Image: Committee For Sydney