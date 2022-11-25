Transport for NSW’s plan to construct an on-ramp over Darling Harbour to the Western Distributor has been met with opposition by City of Sydney, with Lord Mayor Clover Moore saying the plans will impact the city’s vision to reduce cars and encourage pedestrian traffic.

The ramp would be located at the intersection of Fig and Harris Streets in Pyrmont and expand an off-ramp from one lane to two. Council is concerned regarding increased traffic in Pyrmont, with safety and public transport to potentially be compromised.

Moore says the Government’s strategy for Pyrmont, which sees reduced traffic lanes, an increase in trees and promotion of foot traffic, should be prioritised.

“Rather than planning for more driving, Pyrmont and Ultimo need planning that prioritises walking, cycling and public transport to reduce traffic congestion and pollution,” Moore says in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Funnelling more motorway traffic into our local streets will put our community at risk. The impacts will also hinder the NSW government’s ability to achieve its visions and growth aspirations for Pyrmont.”

Committee for Sydney has also made its concerns regarding the on-ramp clear, writing a letter to Premier Dominic Perrottet. CEO Gabriel Metcalf writes the proposal would make the current traffic woes experienced by Pyrmont even worse.

“They display a lack of understanding of what it really takes to create successful places. We object to these proposals in the strongest terms,” he says in the letter.

Clover Moore has also written a letter, addressed to Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward, asking the governing body to reconsider. Transport for NSW believes Pyrmont will not be impacted by the on-ramp, which will reduce congestion on the distributor.

“More than 100,000 motorists already rely on this major artery each day and usage is expected to grow, so it’s critical we modernise these roads now.”

To read more regarding the proposal, click here.