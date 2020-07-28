Pymble Ladies’ College & CSIRO to collaborate on urban planning at Western Sydney Aerotropolis

Pymble Ladies’ College is the first independent girls’ school to partner with Sydney Science Park, with Year 10 Elective Geography students set to work on real-life challenges including urban greening, energy and water demand, future mobility considerations and community wellbeing.

Set over 287 hectares within the Western Sydney Aerotropolis in Luddenham, Sydney Science Park will be an internationally-recognised centre of resreach excellence an innovation.

Pymble principal Dr Kate Hadwen says the partnership will give students the opportunity to practise field work in urban planning, architecture, science, health, energy and water.

“The girls will meet with industry specialists and participate in activation events, industry panels, mentoring, think tanks, research in the field, ideation sprints and a solution festival,” Hadwen says.

“Our long-term vision is to collaborate with industry and other educational institutions to co-create micro-credentials that could be entry points for university or offer opportunities for internships with employers,” says Hadwen.

Pymble students from Kindergarten to Year 12 will gain authentic, real-world project-based learning as part of a well-rounded holistic educational perspective, the school says.

Image: Sydney Science Park / Supplied.