SJB has unveiled its vision for the $300 million Putney Wharf Residences project to be delivered as a premium lifestyle wharf precinct incorporating the restoration of the historic Halvorsen Boatshed on the harbour at Putney in Sydney’s northwest, 14km from the CBD.

Boasting 300 metres of absolute waterfront, Putney Wharf Residences will feature 67 luxury apartments and townhouses, along with sophisticated waterfront dining, retail spaces and a 36-berth marina.

“The iconic Halvorsen’s boatshed located at 20 Waterview Street in Putney is poised for a thoughtful revitalisation, aiming to create a vibrant residential space that fosters community and connectivity. Located on the foreshore of Parramatta River, the project site offers panoramic harbour views toward Rhodes, including Ryde Bridge to the northwest,” says SJB Director Adam Haddow.

“With a rich First Nations cultural heritage, the redevelopment plan for this waterfront site is respectful of its historical significance. Cultural Heritage Specialists, Bila Group, work to ensure the development respectfully acknowledges the thriving communities that once inhabited the foreshore.

“Central to this plan is the restoration of the historic Halvorsen’s boatshed, which will be repurposed into a waterfront dining and commercial precinct. Working closely with Heritage consultants Curio Projects, this new precinct will become a focal point for social gatherings, offering a variety of dining and shopping experiences. Its generous restoration will open the building to access, allowing the public to experience the building practices of the time.”

Designed in close collaboration with Heritage Consultants, Curio Projects, landscape architects, Dangar Barin Smith, Putney Wharf Residences located at 20 Waterview Street along Putney’s spectacular harbourfront, will offer three residential components:

Halvorsen’s Apartments: A full restoration of the heritage-listed Halvorsen’s Boatshed, comprising 19 oversized apartments consisting of 17 three-bedroom apartments and two, four-bedroom residences.

Waterview Terraces: Located on Waterview Street comprising 18 three-storey, four-bedroom terraces.

The Residences at Putney Wharf: Consisting of two new-build three-storey apartment buildings, offering 30 apartments; a mix of two-bedrooms and three-bedroom.

The project will offer a mix of three-storey townhouses and apartments comprising heritage components including original timber beams and other preserved materials, creating stunning character-rich interiors with a nod to the boating history of the site.

Developed in joint venture between leading property developers, Abadeen Groupand PERIFA along with their partners Phoenix Property Investors and Mitsubishi Estate Asia Putney Wharf Residences is a landmark development that combines modern luxury with rich history, bringing an unparalleled living experience to Sydney’s waterfront.

“I don’t think you get a site with more of a mixed, incredible history. It really helps us understand layers of where we’ve come from and how much we’ve evolved and important parts of our history where things could have changed,” says Heritage Consultant of Curio Projects, Natalie Vinton.

“The Wallumedegal clan first occupied the inner north of Sydney, including Sydney Cove, where the first fleet arrived with Governor Arthur Phillip in 1788.”

During World War II, Halvorsen’s shipyards played a pivotal role in supporting Australia's war effort. They built over 250 vessels for the Royal Australian Navy, including patrol boats, minesweepers, and rescue launches, demonstrating their expertise and versatility.

Following the war, the Halvorsen business expanded into the luxury yacht market. They crafted a range of cruisers and motor yachts that gained popularity both in Australia and internationally, solidifying their reputation for quality and elegance.

Halvorsen-built yachts achieved significant success in competitive sailing. Their boats won numerous races, including the prestigious Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, showcasing their superior design and performance.

The Halvorsen name remains a symbol of quality and craftsmanship in boat building. Their boats are considered classics, highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts.

This landmark venture marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Abadeen and PERIFA aimed at transforming urban landscapes. Putney Wharf Residences stands as a testament to the shared vision of creating vibrant, community-centric spaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern living.

With development approval now received, construction is due to commence imminently with the project expected to be completed by 2027.