pullman penrith renders
Pullman prepares for historic Penrith opening

Pullman Sydney Penrith and the Western Sydney Conference Centre (WSCC) are just weeks away from opening, with the Turner-designed facilities to begin a new era of growth in the west.
Jarrod Reedie

20 Jul 2023 2m read View Author

Opening some two months ahead of schedule, the five-star hotel’s form acknowledges the nearby Nepean River, while the interior colour and tonal palettes are reminiscent of the Blue Mountains. Comprising 153 rooms, a wellness and fitness centre and a personalised sleep menu make for an authentic stay at the foot of the mountains.

“We expect the precinct will act as a catalyst for economic growth for the region, attracting local and international conferences, and positioning Western Sydney as a prominent player in the global business landscape,” says hotel and conference centre General Manager, Glen Erickson.

The WSCC, adjoined to the hotel, comprises a number of dynamic, flexible conference spaces spanning over 1,250 sqm. Able to seat 1,000 guests, the hotel’s 5-star services are carried into the facility, with state-of-the-art wireless AV and staging capabilities. The WSCC’s food philosophy is designed with sustainability at its forefront and showcases quality local growers and producers throughout the region.

Both buildings form part of the wider Warami Community Centre, with each offering local businesses the opportunity to operate within an elevated precinct. It includes flexible spaces for a broad range of community programs and a permanent home for two local not-for-profit charities.

For more information regarding the facilities, click here.

