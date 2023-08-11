The Pullman Sydney Penrith and Western Sydney Conference Centre (WSCC) officially opens today, 11 August 2023, with the TURNER-designed project set to become the hospitality jewel of its region.

The $110 million project consolidates business, entertainment, and leisure into a single world-class destination at the foot of the mountains and in close proximity to Sydney’s future second airport.

Penrith’s first 5-star hotel, The Pullman, sits alongside the WSCC, tailored for conferences, events, formal dinners, and weddings. Completing the ensemble are a revolutionary wellness and fitness centre, and the upscale European-inspired Marcel Bar and Bistro, complemented by the charming Tori lobby bar.

TURNER’s masterful design features a fluid, ribbon-like form, reminiscent of the nearby Nepean River. Mirroring the river's shimmering surface, polished metal ceiling panels create a captivating play of light across the building's underside. The landscape design has been handled by Oculus, with over 75 local trees and 8,000 plants sat amongst the gardens, with a First Nations sculpture commemorating the Nepean’s historical significance to the local Dharug people.

The Pullman, curated by Accor, comprises 153 rooms fit with cutting-edge technology. Sarah Derry, Accor Pacific Chief Executive Officer, lauds the hotel's unique blend of tranquillity from the Blue Mountains and the vibrant energy of Sydney.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Pullman Sydney Penrith,” she says.

“This stunning hotel is a magnificent addition to our portfolio and showcases the essence of Pullman's brand promise, offering an innovative and elevated experience combining comfort, and intuitive service.

“With its prime location in Penrith, guests can expect a unique experience that combines the tranquillity of the Blue Mountains with the vibrant energy of Sydney. We are confident that Pullman Sydney Penrith will elevate the hospitality landscape in the region and provide an unforgettable stay for both business and leisure travellers."

The hotel’s dining options, Marcel Bar and Bistro and Tori lobby bar come alive at the close of the day. Marcel captivates with a Bauhaus-inspired design and a modern European menu celebrating local produce. Meanwhile, Tori provides an all-day culinary journey, evolving from breakfast pastries to evening cocktails against the backdrop of the Blue Mountains.

The name for both venues pays homage to the late Marcel Breuer, a renowned architect whose only Australian building is heritage-listed and located in Penrith. Breuer collaborated with his former chief assistant and Australia’s foremost architect, Harry Seidler on the Torin factory building which opened in 1976. The pair also worked together on the design for the Australian Embassy in Paris which opened the following year.

Over at the WSCC, the new conference space holds a capacity of 1,000 seats and 1,250 sqm of flexible event space. State-of-the-art technologies effortlessly transform to accommodate diverse event formats. The launch of both the Pullman Sydney Penrith and Western Sydney Conference Centre marks a seminal moment in Western Sydney's evolution.