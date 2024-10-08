Presented by the Henry Halloran Research Trust, University of Sydney, the Festival of Public Urbanism will be held across multiple cities where debate will question whether these public assets, along with public processes of urban governance and planning, are under attack.

Great cities are defined by the quality of their public realm. From parks to civic architecture, well designed public infrastructure supports and enables the social, cultural and economic dimensions of urban life.

“Over the past fifty years, key legacies of the modern urban project – such as publicly funded housing and urban infrastructure; or comprehensive planning for new development – have been eroded by waves of political and economic reform,” says Professor Nicole Gurran, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the School of Architecture, Design and Planning and Director of the Henry Halloran Research Trust.

“Belief in market solutions to the housing problem has been a hallmark of Australian public policy for several decades, notwithstanding our generous – and arguably, market-distorting – tax subsidies for property investment.

“This year’s Festival of Urbanism debate features seven prominent commentators from academia, government, industry, the media, all with different ideological positions, to argue whether the private market can solve our housing problem.

“I’m expecting sparks to fly but also to gain a deeper understanding of the nuances of the housing question and how to fix it, by listening to different perspectives and considering alternative ways of thinking about this critical issue.”

Public institutions, policy, and processes are arguably more important than ever. in the face of existential challenges such as climate change and deepening social inequality.

“This year’s Festival of Urbanism provides an important opportunity to bring together practitioners, researchers and advocates on the big questions at the intersection of democracy and urbanism,” says Dr Greta Werner, School of Architecture, Design and Planning.

“One of our panels will explore the history of public housing in Sydney; discussing its future, with reference to other cities and what we can learn from alternative models of housing provision elsewhere.

“We have a unique history and experience of public housing in Sydney. We look forward to presenting our audience with international models of housing provision and asking how they may be relevant to our context.”

The Festival of Public Urbanism brings together global thought leaders to confront the challenges threatening the future of urban life.

Through debates and discussions, experts will address the critical roles of public infrastructure, housing, governance, and urban planning in tackling climate change, deepening inequality, and market-driven transformations.

With a focus on innovative solutions, the festival will spotlight forward-thinking approaches to urban design in the face of an increasingly complex landscape.