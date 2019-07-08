Public projects dominate at NSW Architecture Awards

Maitland Riverlink by CHROFI with McGregor Coxall led the winners’ parade at the 2019 New South Wales Architecture Awards held recently in Sydney.

Hosted by the NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects, the awards night saw several public projects being celebrated and recognised across multiple categories.

Fifty-one awards were given across 12 categories including named awards, architecture awards and commendations, selected by the jury from 97 shortlisted projects and 212 entries.

Awards were also given to outstanding public and commercial projects across the NSW Architecture Medallion, 2019 NSW Premier’s Prize, 2019 City of Sydney Lord Mayor’s Prize, Blacket Prize and Enduring Award categories.

The Maitland Riverlink project by CHROFI with McGregor Coxall won the prestigious NSW Architecture Medallion. An award that honours an exemplary project across all award categories, the Medallion was given to this project for illustrating the power of architecture in the civic realm by improving connectivity between the Hunter River and the main street of Maitland.

Jury chair Peter Poulet described the Maitland Riverlink project as an architectural centrepiece that improved connectivity and celebrated the history, value and ambition of Maitland in regional NSW.

“A strong civic gesture, this building acts as a public living room, attracting and celebrating the coming together of the community, the town and its river and proves the power of public architecture to deliver change, celebration and a legacy for the future,” he observed.

The Green Square Library and Plaza designed by Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture and HASSELL won four awards including the John Verge Award for Interior Architecture, two architecture awards across the Public Architecture and Urban Design categories and the 2019 NSW Premier’s Prize.

Sandra Furtado, jury chair for Interior Architecture and Commercial Architecture, acknowledged that the Green Square Library and Plaza reflected the integral role played by libraries in supporting a city’s social infrastructure.

NSW Chapter president Kathlyn Loseby said, “The strength of our industry and its impact on the places we live is undeniably positive and at times revolutionary. Today we celebrate with our clients, consultants and contractors who helped make these projects come to life, and for the fortunate people who live, work and play in these environments, which are designed to stand the test of time.”

Projects that received an architecture award or a named award will now progress to compete in the National Architecture Awards program.