barangaroo harbour park map
Public park proposals sought for key Barangaroo space

Infrastructure NSW is calling for registrations of interest from designers interested in designing Harbour Park, located in Barangaroo.
Jarrod Reedie
15 Dec 2022 2m read View Author

Spanning 1.85 hectares, the park’s site sits on the Sydney Harbour foreshore. Infrastructure NSW Head of Projects, Tom Gellibrand, says the park is the next chapter in the evolution of Barangaroo.

“As part of the competition, we’re looking for ideas that embrace Barangaroo’s commitment to design excellence and sustainability while still ensuring the park celebrates the natural history and living culture of the site,” he says.

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating will Chair the Jury for the competition, which features Australian landscape architect and urban designer Oi Choong, Greenaway Architects’ Founder Jefa Greenaway, London-based RSHP’s Ivan Harbour, along with French landscape architect from mosbach paysagistes, Catherine Mosbach.

Choong says the opportunity presented to landscape architects and urban designers is equally rare and exciting.

“Essentially, you have a blank canvas for greening the heart of Barangaroo, adding to the necklace of parklands and icons that define our world-famous harbour,” she says.

“What a gift, to lead the design of this significant public space at Sydney’s latest landmark waterfront destination - it is a project that will be a grand contribution to Sydney, following on the success of Barangaroo Reserve.”

Entrants must consist of Australian-led design teams, with international and interdisciplinary talent within the teams permitted. Competitors will first be shortlisted based on their credentials and general approach, before embarking on a design concept that completes the vision for Barangaroo’s open public spaces and continues the precinct’s commitment to honouring the role of First Nations people and the history of the site.

“We’ll be seeking innovative ideas for a flexible and active space that will add to the art and cultural offerings already in Barangaroo, creating a timeless, welcoming, and connected space,” Choong concludes.

Registrations of interest into the Harbour Park design competition are now open. Those wanting to express their interest can do so here.

