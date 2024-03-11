The NSW Government has invited expressions of interest for the iconic Newcastle former city railway station, commonly known as the ‘The Station’.

The beloved heritage site has long been enjoyed by the Newcastle community, as well as travellers far and wide as they arrived via the railways on their regional travels to Newcastle from 1885 to 2014.

The building symbolises the expansion of rail into regional NSW and is a major example of one type of Victorian Station architecture.

The opportunity to see the station transformed again into a site that travellers and tourists alike will visit is one that the NSW Government applauds.

Colliers International is marketing the long-term lease and EOIs will be accepted until 2 May 2024.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right group to transform The Station. The historical significance of this site makes it the perfect place for a community centred project.”

“People from the Hunter have been starting their journeys at The Station since 1885 and it’s been at the heart of Newcastle since sail ships brought coal to the world. People gathered here and it was a gateway to opportunity.

“The Station is much-loved by the community, and an outcome that provides the right social, economic and heritage outcomes will ensure it can continue to be enjoyed by locals and visitors for many decades to come,” says Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley.

Image: NSW Gov't