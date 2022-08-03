Beulah has offered a glimpse into its latest development at Provenance Camberwell, with a fully completed and furnished apartment now available to be viewed by future residents within the $30 million project.

Designed by Elenberg Fraser, Beulah expects settlement to be reached for the project later this month. Featuring 12 residences over three levels, construction undertaken by Iurada Property Group has moved well ahead of schedule, with future residents to be in their homes by Spring.

The completed apartment comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is located on the ground floor. The apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that open up to lush gardens, blending indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly.

The luxurious palette features natural stone splashbacks, rich timber flooring with smokey brown hues and lush loop pile wool carpet, which is heightened by large format porcelain tiles and rose gold tapware. Residents are also able to opt for a darker scheme if they choose to do so.

“We are thrilled with the progress made by Iurada in constructing Provenance Camberwell. Alongside the team at Elenberg Fraser, we had bold plans for this project, and it’s been incredible seeing everything come to life, accurately reflecting our vision as things move ever-closer to completion,” says Beulah’s Executive Director Adelene Teh.

The dwelling features a private entry lobby, with resident’s passing through fluted glass feature entry doors into the residence. Many kitchen appliances have been fully integrated, with a range of Gaggenau products located throughout.

“Buyers can now immerse themselves in a completed apartment and can experience the sheer size of these homes, while seeing and feeling the quality firsthand of the materials and finishes used,” says Teh.

There are still a number of Provenance residences able to be purchased. For more information, visit provenancecamberwell.com.au.