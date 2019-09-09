Proposed Aerotropolis to create jobs in Liverpool

The proposed Aerotropolis infrastructure project in Western Sydney is expected to bring more jobs and opportunities to the people of Liverpool.

The NSW Premier’s recent visits to Britain and Germany on a trade mission had resulted in a number of agreements being signed with global companies to set up operations in the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

According to mayor Waller, the global defence manufacturer BAE Systems has signed a memorandum of understanding to build a new space and research facility in the Aerotropolis. This would mean more jobs and opportunities for locals.

“The Australian Space Agency may be based in Adelaide but the real work is being done in South West Sydney at the Aerotropolis, which will establish itself very close to a full-service 24-hour international airport at Badgerys Creek.

“BAE Systems is going to increase its presence in Australia from 4000 jobs to 7500 jobs in the next five to 10 years,” she says.

Mayor Waller welcomed Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s strengthened ties with the Australian arm of D B Schenker on a number of logistics initiatives in the Aerotropolis. The Premier had also recently signed an agreement with 3D printing specialist GE Additive, and with the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which will establish a world-class advanced manufacturing centre at Badgerys Creek.

More than 200,000 new jobs are expected to be created by the Aerotropolis for Western Sydney in education and research, aerospace and defence, agribusiness, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, freight and logistics.

Mayor Waller added that the new global players would join anchor tenant Northrop Grumman and international heavyweights such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group at the Aerotropolis.