New property company to target urban infill development in Perth
New property company to target urban infill development in Perth

With Perth facing a major housing supply crisis, a new property development company has been launched specifically targeting urban infill development across the city’s residential and commercial markets.
Branko Miletic
08 Feb 2024

Led by Pete Adams, a founding partner of Yolk Property Group, PARC Developments, based in Fremantle, has been established to focus on sustainable, social and community-driven property investment and development opportunities in Perth’s property market including townhouses, apartments, social housing, and mixed-use projects. Urban infill-led development also helps curb urban sprawl.

“As Perth continues to sprawl and WA’s population continues to rise, there is huge opportunity in our local market for considered and connected design-driven urban infill development,” Adams explained.

“Cities around the world have embraced urban infill and densification as a means of creating better social and sustainable outcomes through providing much-needed housing stock and public amenity in well-located neighbourhoods, near to public transport, healthcare, and schools.”

PARC’s current pipeline of projects includes a six-storey, 100-room hotel with a rooftop office space and ground floor café situated in the heart of Fremantle; a collection of 12 three-and-four-bedroom townhouses in North Fremantle; and a social housing development of 38 apartments in North Coogee.

“I firmly believe that we should be building in a way, which actively engages with local surroundings and helps shape neighbourhoods that are enjoyable, liveable, sustainable, and economically productive,” he added.

Photo: The Evermore WGV development offers 24 highly sustainable apartments in White Gum Valley, powered by cutting-edge solar photovoltaics and lithium battery technology

