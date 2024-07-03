The Property Council of Australia is urging all political parties and independents to help support the delivery of 160,000 new rental homes Australia desperately needs.

The government’s build-to-rent (BTR) housing legislation, currently before the Parliament, aims to create a level investment playing field by lowering the managed investment trust withholding tax for BTR assets to the same level as other types of investments – like offices, shopping centres and hotels.

Property Council Chief Executive Mike Zorbas says BTR housing can help bridge Australia’s stark housing deficit, as it does in the UK, Canada, and the US.

“We desperately need more homes in Australia, across the full spectrum - from social and affordable housing, to market rental housing and to homes for people to purchase,” Zorbas says.

“With rental vacancies at historic lows across the country, delaying legislation that can boost the number of rental properties will work against our need for greater supply and affordability of housing across the country.

“We need all parties to recognise the essential role BTR can play as a pathway to more stable household savings and faster savings for future home ownership.

“The average first home buyer today is in their mid to late 30s. BTR can provide stable, secure and quality housing for many Australians who are saving for their first home or choose to rent.

“The longer we delay, the longer it will take for Australians to live in secure, stable and high- quality rental housing that is purpose-built for them.

“If the draft of the legislation is amended, it could unlock 160,000 rental homes by 2023. That is the gold medal outcome that Australian’s need,” he says.

Modelling from EY in 2023 showed that implementing a 15 percent managed investment trust (MIT) withholding tax rate and an incentivised rate of 10 percent for projects with affordable housing could deliver of 160,000 homes over 10 years.

Image: https://glamadelaide.com.au/build-to-rent-housing-project-gets-green-light-in-bowden/