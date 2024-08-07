Logo
Property Council Victoria panellists discuss Victorian Office Market Report
Property Council Victoria panellists discuss Victorian Office Market Report

Property Council Victoria held the Victorian Office Market Report event at Zinc, bringing together 250 industry professionals for a highly informative lunch last week.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

07 Aug 2024

Property Council Victoria held the Victorian Office Market Report event at Zinc, bringing together 250 industry professionals for a highly informative lunch last week.

The event kicked off with a keynote address from Annabel McFarlane Head of Strategic Research - Australia at JLL, who presented the latest insights from the Office Market Report for Melbourne.

“Annabel's discussion highlighted significant challenges in the market, particularly concerning office vacancy rates in lower-grade building emphasising the growing demand for premium office spaces,” shares the Property Council Victoria team.

Following the keynote, attendees heard from the event’s expert panel, Will Borcoski Dungey Director - Office Leasing at CBRE, Nick Poliansky, Asset Management, TE Capital Partners and Andria Carniato, Regional Portfolio Manager at Charter Hall with moderator Matthew Kandelaars Group Executive, Policy and Advocacy, Property Council of Australia.

The panel discussed a range of pressing topics, including the current market trends, the impact of economic conditions on the office market, and the crucial role that government can play in shaping the future landscape, also exploring the potential opportunities and strategies going forward.

“It was a thought-provoking panel chat, with many questions from our engaged audience,” says the team.

“Thank you again to our event partner Charter Hall for their ongoing support.”

