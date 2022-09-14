The NSW Government’s Project Remediate initiative, which sees eligible buildings with flammable cladding able to have the materials replaced, has allowed for submissions to be extended until December.

In an exclusive interview with Architecture & Design, NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler says the decision to extend the date comes off the back of the government being able to demonstrate the benefits of the project following the retrofitting of multiple buildings within the project.

“The important thing for owners who are yet to have yet to come into Project Remediate is that we’re extending the date for those eligible until the 16th of December.

“We’d like to see another 20-50 of the people eligible for the Project to do so, so we’ll leave it open until December.”

The program is estimated to cost approximately $600 million at an average of $20,000 per apartment. Building owners are able to apply for a 10-year interest free loan in order to be able to have the work undertaken immediately.

The scope of works on each building includes the replacement of flammable cladding, wall assembly, fire barriers, moisture management, drainage, supports and insulation. Approximately 150 building owners have already signed up for the program.