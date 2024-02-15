Logo
Productivity Commission reports outline way forward for housing in NSW
The NSW Productivity Commission has released the first two papers in a series of reports on housing, in an effort to speed up the process of development in Greater Sydney.
Productivity-Commission-reports-housing-nsw-1732009845.png

Part of a deep-dive into creating more affordable housing, the reports – ‘Building more homes where people want to live’ and ‘Building more homes where infrastructure costs less’ – outline the locations across Sydney where demand for housing is high, and the subsequent benefits to additional development.

The reports also find that the locations in which there is cause for development have lower infrastructure-related costs than their counterparts. Density is better for productivity, given there is more work for people to undertake, and improves amenity. Additionally well-located infill development reduces exposure to inclement weather, plus commutes to work.

The locations in question include the Inner West, Ku-ring-gai, Mosman and Canterbury-Bankstown LGAs.

“Expensive housing works like a regressive tax, with a burden falling disproportionately on lower income earners. We can turn this exodus around by letting people build up in areas closer to the CBD where they want to live,” says Peter Achterstraat AM, the NSW Productivity Commissioner.

“I believe we can preserve the gems of Sydney's Heritage and maintain its charming character, while still making space for future Generations in our beautiful city.”

Staggeringly, if there were an additional three storeys on new apartments built in the harbour city between 2017 and 2022, an additional 45,000 extra dwellings may have been created, with rents at five-and-a-half percent lower.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully believes a lack of supply is driving people away from the city.

“If there’s no supply, there’s no homes for the next generation. The NSW Government is not going to turn their back on housing, it’s a basic need.”

The reports also indicate the NSW Government is intent on providing high-quality open space, and taking a strategic and balanced approach to heritage protection. To read the reports, click here.

