premiers sustainability awards victoria
Premier’s Sustainability Awards cops a category rethink

Entering its nineteenth year, the 2021 edition of Victoria’s Premier’s Sustainability Awards has seen its categories refreshed to reflect contemporary sustainability ideas and align with global best practice.
Jarrod Reedie
14 Jul 2021

Sustainability Victoria, the awards’ governing body, has aligned this year’s award categories to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) – a globally accepted, robust and comprehensive sustainability framework. It’s CEO Claire Ferres Miles says the consultation and conversations held with stakeholders led to the decision to review the categories.

“I encourage all Victorian trailblazers, both individuals and organisations, who are contributing to the state's circular economy transformation and leading our economic transition to net zero emissions to submit entries for this year’s awards.”

The six award categories are:

  • Clean, affordable and secure energy
  • Climate action
  • Healthy environment
  • Social and economic justice
  • Sustainable places
  • Waste reduction and the circular economy

Two awards within each category will be presented; the Community Champion Award - for individuals and small organisations, and the Industry Leader Award - for medium and large organisations. The judging panel will include a broad range of independent environmental experts selected for their sustainability and industry expertise.

“The Premier’s Sustainability Awards provide a unique platform for innovative Victorians to showcase and be celebrated for their cutting-edge work,” Ferres Miles says.

“Finalists and winners, tell us that the recognition as sustainability leaders benefits them greatly – from increased brand recognition and business, to improved employee morale.”

Entries for the Premier’s Sustainability Awards close on Friday 30 July 2021 at 5pm. To enter or find out more, head to sustainabilityawards.vic.gov.au.

