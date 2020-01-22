Prada opens Parisian green patch

The Italian fashion house, Prada, has explored its idea of space at the historic department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann with ‘Hyper Leaves’.

The project comprises two pop-up retail displays dedicated to the women’s and men’s SS20 collections and is on view until February 10 2020.

Inspired by the theme ‘wild nature’, the display also features fifteen original windows through a special set-up “[that combines] reality and imagination,” according to Prada.

“The windows’ concept includes several backlit wallpapers as background showing different nature landscapes – woods and macro leaves such as Alocasia, Monstera, Fig or Fern – enriched by big neon Prada triangle logos in green or yellow.

“Hyper Leaves used as product displays and floors in contrasting colours – green, yellow, orange and prink – completed the ambience.”

The men’s space is defined by a giant baobab tree made with painted metal mesh and neon lights.

The project, which coincides with the spring edition of Maison et Objet in the French capital, is not uncommon for Prada’s usual voyeuristic-style set design.

Prada’s 2020 fall/winter menswear show in Milan designed by AMO, an arm of Rem Koolhaas’ architecture firm, transformed the grand hall of Prada’s Deposito to a set of imaginary piazzas.

Whether it be models criss-crossing amidst imaginary wooden-toy piazzas or consumers criss-crossing a neon-lit jungle, Prada says she wants to explore extremes.