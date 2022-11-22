Iconic Sydney institution Powerhouse has announced its Climate Action Plan 2022-2025, with the organisation aiming for the ambitious target of net zero carbon emissions by 2025 across its four museums and operations.

The plan sets out 12 key objectives which encompass infrastructure, programs and operations. Powerhouse sees its current renewal at Ultimo and new museum at Parramatta as an opportunity to implement the strategy, guided by the museum’s Caring for Country principles.

“As Australia’s leading museum of innovation in applied arts and sciences, Powerhouse is uniquely placed to raise awareness and showcase the role technology, engineering, science and design can play in addressing climate change and sustainability challenges,” says NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin.

Powerhouse hopes to reduce its total energy consumption by 20 percent based on 2018-19 levels. It also plans to achieve 90 percent resource recovery from production and operational waste and achieve zero increase in potable water use by 2025. Renewable energy, the elimination of fossil fuels, enhancing biodiversity values, integrating water harvesting and reuse in property operations at all sites and standardising a zero-waste approach to exhibition construction and operational waste management are also included within the plan.

Powerhouse Director First Nations, Emily McDaniel, says the understanding ascertained by First Nations peoples regarding the lands in which the museums stand upon has been crucial to the development of the Climate Action Plan.

“The Powerhouse is creating museums that reflect the knowledge, understanding and ingenuity of First Nations peoples to care for Country in ways that are inherently sustainable. This Climate Action Plan embeds Caring for Country Principles developed by our First Nations communities as its foundation,” she says.

Powerhouse collections will be sustainable in future, with collection management to be boosted by collaboration and research with climate change thought leaders and industry. The collaboration with like-minded organisations will showcase reducing carbon emission impacts associated with exhibition design and program development, with a curatorial role to be created by Powerhouse to focus on sustainability.

“Taking an international leadership position on sustainability to address climate change is essential to the Powerhouse’s renewal. Sustainability is more than a requirement for Powerhouse, it is our story and responsibility,” says Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah.

Currently under construction, Powerhouse Parramatta is being built to 6-Star Green Star Standard and will operate at net zero from the time it opens. Powerhouse Ultimo’s renewal, currently the subject of a design competition, will implement sustainable design principles irrespective of the winning design.

Powerhouse Castle Hill will reduce carbon emissions by maximising solar supply onsite and transitioning away from fossil fuel use by 2025. Powerhouse is currently developing a Conservation Management Plan for Sydney Observatory at Millers Point, which will enhance biodiversity, prioritise Indigenous plants and promote sustainable landscaping practices.

To read the Climate Action Plan in full, click here.

Top image L-R: Carmel Reyes, Powerhouse Climate Action and Sustainability Manager, First Nations Consultant Terri Janke, Powerhouse Director, First Nations Emily McDaniel and Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah.