Coinciding with Sydney Design Week, Powerhouse has announced three new design initiatives which will heavily invest in the industry in New South Wales.

The three initiatives include the Powerhouse Design Residency, the Holdmark Innovation Award and the Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator. Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah, says the investment in design will help to hone the skills of upcoming designers.

"These initiatives signal Powerhouse’s expanded investment into design and support for the NSW design industry by embedding innovation within the museum’s creative precincts and supporting studio practice, knowledge and skills development.

We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners across these initiatives to deliver sustained opportunities and outcomes for our design community," said Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah.

Create NSW has set aside $100,000 to fund the Powerhouse Design Residency. Each year, three budding designers from NSW will undergo six months of professional development at Powerhouse Ultimo. Each resident will receive $25,000 in financial support as well as industry mentoring, access to studio space and workshop facilities at Powerhouse Ultimo.

"Individually and collectively, these initiatives represent a significant investment by the NSW Government, Powerhouse, its partners and benefactors to support the NSW’s design industry,” says NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin.

This commitment is a testament to the ongoing support provided by the NSW Government in partnership with the Powerhouse to designers at all phases of their careers, from early and mid-career to established.”

The Holdmark Innovation Award recognises excellence and innovation in engineering, architecture and the built environment. The Powerhouse will be tasked with selecting a winner which will be announced at Sydney Design Week from 2023 on an annual basis.

"Holdmark is committed to championing excellence in design and ensuring Australian designers, engineers and architects receive the recognition they deserve,” says Holdmark Chief Executive Sarkis Nassif.

“This Award will enable us to celebrate the achievements of Australian innovators and raise their profile internationally.”

The final initiative has been made possible through a bequest from Carl and Judy Nielsen. The Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator will celebrate the works of Australian industrial designers working in sustainable design. Powerhouse will select one project designed in Australia in the previous 12 months that demonstrates outstanding design for sustainability.

"Carl Nielsen had a major influence on establishing the Industrial Design profession in Australia during its early formative years. He helped guide and mentor numerous designers who now have leading roles in the industry. The Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator has been developed to continue his legacy of supporting industrial designers to achieve their full potential,” says Nielsen Design Managing Director Adam Laws.

The program will be tailored to the recipient and may include an industry mentorship, production or research assistance, or outreach support.