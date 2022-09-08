The shortlist for the Powerhouse Ultimo redevelopment Design Competition has been announced, with five concepts from Australian architecture studio ‘super teams’ making the final stage.

The shortlisted teams will now develop their concepts to a brief that has been provided by the Powerhouse. From there, each team will present to the esteemed Jury later this year, with a winner chosen from the presentation that will form the redevelopment of Powerhouse Ultimo.

Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa and Yerrabingin have teamed up to submit their concept under the working title SPARK.

BVN and Oculus with OCP Architects, TTW, Eckersley O’Callaghan, Transsolar Klima Engineering form the second team, with Cox Architecture, Neeson Murcutt Neille, Other Architects, Hector Abrahams Architects, Sue Barnsley Design and Arup the third.

John Wardle Architects, Billy Maynard, ASPECT Studios, Bangawarra, Eckersley O’Callaghan, Atelier Ten and Urbis have combined to make up the fourth team, while adaptive reuse specialists Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects, JMD Design, TCL, Sibling Architecture, Freeman Ryan Design and Atelier Ten are the fifth and final team shortlisted for their concept.

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin says the shortlist announcement marks an important milestone in the renewal of the site.

"The renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo is a truly momentous project for NSW that will deliver new and expanded spaces to present exhibitions showcasing the extraordinary Powerhouse collection, international exhibitions programs that support the creative industries, and dedicated fashion and design galleries," he says.

The reinvigoration of the site will see a new and refurbished design created, which will ultimately futureproof the Museum’s operation. The Powerhouse will be re-oriented to the Goods Line as part of the renewal, enabling it to connect better with surrounding precincts.

The preservation and renewal of the Ultimo institution allows for the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences to continue to program world-class exhibitions. Powerhouse Ultimo will have a focus on design and fashion, with international exclusive exhibitions and programs that support the creative industries.

“The opportunity to reimagine Powerhouse Ultimo for future generations has generated interest from some of the finest architectural and design teams in the country, as is befitting of such an internationally significant cultural infrastructure project. It is with great optimism and excitement that we invite these five shortlisted teams to proceed to the next stage of the Design Competition,” says Trust President Peter Collins AM QC.

The redevelopment is being led by Create NSW, Powerhouse and Infrastructure NSW alongside a jury of architecture and cultural industry experts chaired by Wendy Lewin, Commissioner, NSW Independent Planning Commission and Principal, Wendy Lewin Architects. CityLab has been appointed as an Advisor to the competition, and will provide advice throughout the process.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah says the Powerhouse is a step closer to its new reality following the shortlist announcement.

“We are thrilled that these five extraordinarily talented and innovative Australian design teams have been selected to develop a concept for the renewal of the Powerhouse. We look forward to seeing bold and ambitious ideas that will place the museum at the very forefront of contemporary museum practice for the benefit of our communities.”

For more information, visit www.maas.museum/powerhouse-museum/design-competition.