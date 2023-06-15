Lendlease and the NSW Government have provided an update on the construction of the city-defining Powerhouse Parramatta, with the world’s heaviest capacity tower crane now lifting pieces of the structure’s steel exoskeleton into place.

The significant milestone sees some 1,300 individual pieces consolidated into one, forming the building’s structural base. The ingenious exoskeleton will remove the need for columns, making for an uninterrupted, column-free hyperplatform, crafted expertly by Moreau Kusunoki (Lead Designer) and Genton (Local Architects).

“Powerhouse Parramatta will be the largest museum in NSW and will set a new international benchmark for what contemporary museums can be for their communities and the contribution they make to industry and education,” says NSW Minister for Arts, John Graham.

“The construction of the museum will require about 12,000 tonnes of steel – triple the amount used to build the new Allianz Stadium. This is a big project and a big deal for the cultural scene in Western Sydney.

“The steel pieces for the exoskeleton are epic in scale. Their installation gives the museum the ability to create immersive exhibitions, host international exhibitions and show the museum’s vast collection.”

The new Powerhouse is anticipated to bring in two million new visitors to Sydney’s second CBD year on year. Approximately 4,000 jobs will be created as part of the entire project.

The building’s vertical design preserves the verdant landscape of the site it sits upon. A Japanese take on interstitial space, known as ‘mâ’ guides the design approach and is key to museum circulation and public space. The lower floor spaces and first layer of lattice are seen as very personal and intricate elements, with the second structural layer reminiscent of the local community. The outer layer, upper gallery spaces and the rooftop terrace address the world stage.

“It is one of the first Australian projects to have the three state-of-the-art tower cranes powered by renewable diesel fuel. This new fuel will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 percent over the life cycle of the fuel compared to fossil diesel,” says NSW Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper.

An operable façade measuring an impressive 56 metres in width and 9 metres in height opens on the ground plane. The visitor is put at the centre of their visit, and they circulate through the building up the spine which culminates in reaching the garden terrace on the roof. Wayfinding will be intuitive and subtle, with the minimalist aesthetic integrated to keep future use open.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah has high hopes in the realm of sustainability for the building.

“Powerhouse will be the greenest public building in the country and will have net zero operations from day one of opening.

“We can’t wait to begin welcoming our communities to this new cultural landmark.”

Construction is currently on time and is due to complete in 2024. For more information click here. insw.com/powerhouseparramatta