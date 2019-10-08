Port Phillip design awards open for entries

Nominations are open for the Port Phillip Design & Development Awards 2020, presented in conjunction with the National Gallery of Victoria’s Melbourne Design Week.

The awards, held every two years since 1998, encourage and celebrate design excellence in urban design, architecture, heritage, public space, sustainability, interior architecture and urban art in Port Phillip.

Nominations open on 2 October, with Council seeking entries from projects completed before 1 October 2019 and that have not been previously nominated for a City of Port Phillip Design & Development Award.

"Council received more than 60 nominations in 2018 and we hope to see an increase this year,” says mayor Dick Gross.

“Port Phillip is renowned as a City which celebrates good design and innovation and these awards showcase the best of the best.”

Previous winners of City of Port Phillip Design and Development Awards include Six Degrees Architects, OOF! Architecture with Mitty Price, OCULUS Landscape Architecture & Urban Design with Port of Melbourne, and Colin Sheppard and Grant Amon Architects.

Pictured: 2018 Residential Dwelling commendation: 'Baffle House' from Clare Cousins Architects with CBD Contracting and Eckersley Garden Architecture. Credit: City of Port Phillip