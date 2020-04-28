Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
�The project as originally proposed assumed a relatively steady demand for gas driven largely by an industrial customer base. However, the modification means that the terminal will now be better able to match gas supply with the seasonal demands in both t
shareShare

Port Kembla Gas Terminal go ahead

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has announced approval to increase capacity at the $250 million Port Kembla Gas Terminal.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

28 Apr 2020 1m read View Author

Port-Kembla-Gas-Terminal-go-ahead-1732011039.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has announced approval to increase capacity at the $250 million Port Kembla Gas Terminal.

The Department’s executive director Energy, Resources and Compliance Mike Young says the modification will allow the terminal to increase gas supply during the cooler months when demand for gas from domestic users is high.

“The project as originally proposed assumed a relatively steady demand for gas driven largely by an industrial customer base. However, the modification means that the terminal will now be better able to match gas supply with the seasonal demands in both the industrial and retail market, particularly during the winter time.”

“The modification also includes an increase to the number of ships that can deliver liquified natural gas (LNG) to the terminal which will allow for more flexibility in the delivery schedule.

“This terminal will make the state of NSW more self-sufficient when it comes to energy and will create greater access to the global gas market," says Young.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap