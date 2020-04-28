Port Kembla Gas Terminal go ahead

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has announced approval to increase capacity at the $250 million Port Kembla Gas Terminal.

The Department’s executive director Energy, Resources and Compliance Mike Young says the modification will allow the terminal to increase gas supply during the cooler months when demand for gas from domestic users is high.

“The project as originally proposed assumed a relatively steady demand for gas driven largely by an industrial customer base. However, the modification means that the terminal will now be better able to match gas supply with the seasonal demands in both the industrial and retail market, particularly during the winter time.”

“The modification also includes an increase to the number of ships that can deliver liquified natural gas (LNG) to the terminal which will allow for more flexibility in the delivery schedule.

“This terminal will make the state of NSW more self-sufficient when it comes to energy and will create greater access to the global gas market," says Young.