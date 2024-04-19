Ahead of the commencement of construction on Australia’s tallest tower STH BNK By Beulah, Melbourne developer Beulah has partnered with Sydney-based community vertical farming business, Greenspace to create a 200sqm pop-up macro farm on the Southbank site.

The partnership with Greenspace forms part of Beulah’s vision to explore the potential for STH BNK’s lifestyle podium, recognising hydroponics as a key element in future retail experimentation. Additionally, community vertical farming will be integrated into the completed project as a means of supplying healthy, organic and low carbon fresh produce to residents and workers of STH BNK By Beulah.

At the Southbank macro farm, various microgreens, herbs and salads are planted to bring urban farming to the city centre, benefiting several local businesses including ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Deloitte, Compass, Foodbuy, Hyatt, Sheraton, W hotels, Novotel, Zurich Insurance, Trippas White Group and Two Good Co.

Keeping in mind the high emissions generated by vehicles involved in food transport, Greenspace delivers their produce to clients on foot with the produce travelling less than 2km from farm-to-table. Thanks to their hydroponic farming model, the macro farms use up to 95 percent less water than traditional farming and can grow at least four times the amount of produce on the same footprint, helping eliminate land degradation and land clearing by utilising unused urban space.

“Vertical farms are the way of the future and at Beulah, we are continually researching, exploring and experimenting to understand how present and future generations will live. This collaboration highlights our sincere commitment to a more sustainable future, one where agriculture and retail can seamlessly intertwine to create community-wide benefits,” says Beulah executive director Adelene Teh.

“At Greenspace, our vision is to make local produce both sustainable and accessible while positively changing the distribution supply chain to reduce carbon emissions and promote wellness through nutrient-rich food sources,” says Greenspace founder Peter Fox. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Beulah to explore and hopefully reshape the future of city living via macro farms.”

STH BNK By Beulah is due to commence early works in 2024 and will take approximately five years to complete.

Image: Supplied