Swedish electric car brand Polestar has launched its 2022 global Design Contest, which calls upon designers to create a sustainable Polestar vehicle.

This year’s design theme is ‘Performance’, with two winners to be selected from submissions in interior and exterior design. The designs don’t necessarily have to be a car, with designers of all kinds asked to submit future concepts.

Designers who have their submissions shortlisted will be given the opportunity to work with Polestar personnel one-on-one, which will assist with digital modelling and hard model production.

“For a design to be presented on the world stage in much the same way as one of Polestar’s own concept cars is a money-can’t-buy opportunity for any designer,” says Polestar Head of Design Maximillian Missoni.

“We want to encourage, support, and celebrate innovative design, and the people who realise it. What better way to do that than to present a full-size model* of their creation centre stage at one of the largest automotive shows in the world?”

Designs must visually demonstrate a new form of performance and tell the advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way.

“I believe this year’s ‘Performance’ theme will capture the imagination of a design community that has responded extremely creatively to our Design Contest thus far,” says Polestar Interior Design Manager Juan Pablo Bernal.

“I’ve been truly inspired by the array of submissions that continue to harness the essence of our brand in such a captivating way. We expect this year will be no different – the paradigm has shifted from high-consumption performance of the 20th century, so we are looking for design ideas that embody that shift.”

Previous designs submitted for the competition include a car with on-board and external air filters, an electric-and-helium airship, prosthetic springboard blades for walking and a luxury yacht that exudes Polestar’s minimalist design language.

The winning design will be brought to life for Auto Shanghai in April 2023, with Polestar planning to develop the design into a full-size 1:1 scale model.

The deadline for initial design submissions is 31 August. For more information, click here.