Podia has unveiled its vision for The Barbotine in Byron Bay, a new hotel-apartment development designed by Richards & Spence.

Located on Jonson Street next to Mercato, the development sees an array of dining, retail and wellness situated on the ground floor, with residential suites located above across three low-rise levels. A landscaped central courtyard sits on the ground.

41 one, two and three bedroom hotel-apartments are located within the development, each with oversized floorplates and dual key offerings.

“The Barbotine is a new concept catering for guests who want the intimacy and home away from home feel of an Airbnb, but with the service of a boutique luxury hotel; and for investors who want the returns of an incredible holiday property but without the hassle of upkeep and security,” says Podia Director Michael Grassi.

“The Barbotine intentionally redefines the hotel experience and curates an unforgettable destination in Byron Bay that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The hotel will be managed by Jeremy & Jones. Director Jeremy Holmes says the company will look to create an unmatched guest experience.

“This is apartment living delivered through the lens of a hotelier. Not only will guests enjoy the kind of luxury personalisation you’d expect of a hotel, but owners visiting for the weekend benefit from a concierge they can instruct from afar to have a surfboard tucked away in their room ready for their arrival.”

The courtyard features cascading greenery, lawns, outdoor seating and light-filled walkways create a welcoming urban oasis, with an activated grouping of retail tenancies. The design of the building references the local built environment to allow it to sit seamlessly amongst the locale. The three-level brick form is offset with pre-cast and off-form concrete, striking glazing and stone paving throughout, with generous balconies creating articulation along the façade and solid balustrades delivering privacy.

A communal rooftop crowns the building and entices guests and owners to new heights of relaxation with a central swimming pool set amid landscaped surrounds.

“We’ve sought to create a sustainable and conscious building that celebrates its iconic location and is inspired by Byron Shire’s historic urban fabric. We want this to be a true local destination, one that supports the arts and channels the creative culture that characterises Byron Bay,” says Richards and Spence Co-Director Ingrid Richards.

“The contemporary architectural approach will create a strong identity to mark the arrival into the south Jonson Street precinct. A cluster of boutique retail tenancies and food and beverage uses will bring the ground floor to life, while the central courtyard provides a unique experience of a vertical landscape to encourage shared activities between visitors and guests.”

The Barbotine is now taking expressions of interest with construction expected to commence mid-2022. Podia is hoping the development will reach completion in late 2023.

For more information, visit thebarbotine.com.au.