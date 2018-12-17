Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
PODCAST Ep. 9: Talking residential design and improved sustainability with Paolo Bevilacqua
shareShare

PODCAST Ep. 9: Talking residential design and improved sustainability with Paolo Bevilacqua

In this episode of Talking Architecture and Design, we speak with Paolo Bevilacqua, general manager, Sustainability and Real Utilities at Frasers Property Australia, on a range of topics including the increased focus on sustainability among developers, residential solar installations, energy security, geothermal energy, community microgrids and Frasers' green power push.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

17 Dec 2018 1m read View Author

Podcast-Ep-9-Talking-residential-design-and-improv-1732011535.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

In this episode of Talking Architecture and Design, we speak with Paolo Bevilacqua, general manager, Sustainability and Real Utilities at Frasers Property Australia, on a range of topics including the increased focus on sustainability among developers, residential solar installations, energy security, geothermal energy, community microgrids and Frasers' green power push.

With the move by Frasers Property into energy retailing, the landscape is changing for many developers.

As Bevilacqua says, “I think it's a really interesting space with property and energy starting to come together.”

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap