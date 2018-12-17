PODCAST Ep. 9: Talking residential design and improved sustainability with Paolo Bevilacqua

In this episode of Talking Architecture and Design, we speak with Paolo Bevilacqua, general manager, Sustainability and Real Utilities at Frasers Property Australia, on a range of topics including the increased focus on sustainability among developers, residential solar installations, energy security, geothermal energy, community microgrids and Frasers' green power push.

With the move by Frasers Property into energy retailing, the landscape is changing for many developers.

As Bevilacqua says, “I think it's a really interesting space with property and energy starting to come together.”