PODCAST Ep. 10: Challenging convention and the limitations of the legacy approach to building with Ed Horton

In this edition of Talking Architecture and Design, Ed Horton, founding director of award-winning property developers, The Stable Group talks about sustainable building, limitations of the legacy approach to building, challenging convention, adaptive reuse of old buildings, the need for councils to incentivise sustainability, the embedded electricity network trend, and the housing market.

As Horton points out: “I think architects have the responsibility – it’s an opportunity for them to engage more in the energy and sustainable space. Additionally, authorities in planning need to provide greater bandwidth and capacity for developers to make that additional commitment to sustainability. Today, the council uses the stick rather than the carrot.”