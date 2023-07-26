Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
plus byron hotel
shareShare

Plus unveils opulent debut Byron offering

Plus Architecture has pulled the covers back on its design for a luxe hotel in Byron Bay, with the practice building on its brilliant portfolio in the region with its inaugural project in the town.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

26 Jul 2023 2m read View Author

Plus-unveils-opulent-debut-Byron-offering-1732010290.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Plus Architecture has pulled the covers back on its design for a luxe hotel in Byron Bay, with the practice building on its brilliant portfolio in the region with its inaugural project in the town.

Located on the site of the current Waves Hotel in the heart of Byron Bay, the hotel is imagined as a sanctuary, offering a place of retreat for visitors. The four-level, 1,410 sqm precinct will comprise 76 rooms set amongst an established coastal vernacular.

The tonal palette has been carefully curated to reflect the coastal environment. Travertine, brass, and bronze feature throughout, in order to maximise warmth. Plus Architecture Director Danny Juric describes the design as a “symphony of serenity.”

plus byron hotel

“Inspired by the captivating elements of the nearby beach and ocean, our colour palette gracefully reflects the warmth of sand and the vibrant allure of aqua hues,” he says.

“Through a careful integration of base colours, sand tones, and shades of blue, we have artfully woven the coolness, warmth, and texture of the beach into the very essence of the hotel's understated grandeur, creating an oasis-like interior and remarkably sensitive architecture.”

The internal space of the hotel has been thoughtfully designed to provide guests with an oasis amidst the bustling town. A large, light-filled atrium at the heart of the building creates a cool and calming environment, offering a retreat from the intensity of the outside world.

plus byron hotel

“This internal sanctum, which will feature a high-end restaurant, allows guests to reconnect with friends and enjoy their time together in a unique and curated setting.

The hotel’s rooftop serves as its crowning glory, featuring a rooftop bar, pool and cabana that will be the largest in Byron Bay. Providing stunning vignettes of the town, it allows for many memories to be crafted within a gorgeous backdrop.

For more information regarding the project, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap